Learn a thing or two, politicians

Dem oil companies, including Exxon, believe dem had a good deal with Papua New Guinea. But after de country get a new govt last May de new Prime Minister seh ‘NOT SO FAST GUYS’.

De man says he want to relook at the oil deal and to make sure there is maximum local participation and de country gets what it deserves.

Even doh people seh his move will delay the project for about two years de PM insisted that it is his right to look into maximizing gain from what GOD has given his country.

De Prime Minister went further and say while the project is critical and could double the exports of Gas, de country cannot go forward with its outdated laws. He say dem must be corrected fuss and foremost.

He also seh there must be equitable distribution of the nation’s wealth.

Guyana should learn from this. Soulja Bai, Harman, Greenidge, Trotman, Patterson, Gaskin and Jordan should learn from Papua New Guinea new Prime Minister.

Guyana satisfy itself wid de equivalent of a twenty dollar to a beggar. De beggar not only vex wid de twenty dollar, he more vex because he can’t pelt you wid it and hurt you.

Dem boys seh be careful wid what you tolerate. You are teaching people how to treat you. If you tolerate eye pass everybody eye gun pass you.

You tolerate tekking dribbling from oil companies, then every oil company gun throw dribblings at you.

Talk half and tell dem politicians above to tek a page from de new Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.