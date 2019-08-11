Govt. to establish countrywide digital register of police reports

Government intends to establish a national, digital register of cases which will allow the force to better solve cases and track criminal elements, according to Minister of Public Security and second Vice President, Khemraj Ramjattan.

The initiative will be managed by an automated case management room at the Criminal Investigation Department, something Ramjattan said will be an important aspect in the development of the Guyana Police Force.

The case management rooms are part of a series of additions to police stations, during their rehabilitation, to improve the capacity of the police force to fight crime.

So far, the rooms have been built into several new rehabilitations, including Cane Grove, La Grange, Mibicuri, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Suddie, Kwakwani, Aishalton, and Annai.

They have also been built into two new police stations at Aurora and Mackenzie.

Recently, the Ministry of Public Security embarked on a CARISECURE pilot project to test the digital register of reports.

Ramjattan said that the Alberttown and Fort Wellington police stations are involved in the project, which involves registering a report onto a computer system at one police station.

The information will in turn be automatically be accessible at the other police stations, as well as central headquarters.

“The project is now only within those two police stations, but we are going to have it in all the police stations once this pilot project shows us what the difficulties at the police stations [are]… so we can correct it. And then, we are going to install in almost all Guyana’s police stations.”

The Minister explained that if a suspect commits a robbery in Georgetown and got away to another local jurisdiction, it shouldn’t inhibit the force’s ability to capture the suspect.

“Immediately, in actual real time, the information will go that this is the suspect, whether it is a person by the name of John or Dick or whatever, to Skeldon police station, and Lethem police station, and all the police stations.”

The Minister explained that it is his view that technology is vital to the rapid and comprehensive development of the police force.

The project is being supported by CARISECURE, the Organisation of American States (OAS), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).