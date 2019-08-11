GNBA outlines requirement for establishing community Radio Stations –Urges local groups to apply

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) is encouraging qualified groups to consider applying for a Community Radio Station Licence which will allow them to establish and operate Community Radio Stations across Guyana.

The GNBA via its website has outlined a paper which provides some basic information for those interested in establishing Community Radio Stations in Guyana.

The information is being rolled out several weeks after Chairman of the GNBA, Leslie Sobers, announced a move towards the implementation of community radio stations as part of a plan to empower citizens at the grassroots level.

Sobers told the press last April, that community radio is a major part of the authority’s work plan for this year. The aim, he said, is for the GNBA to use the community radio to create a more informed populace.

Sobers noted that community radios are intended to improve village economies by giving residents a medium through which they can promote their product and services to attract wider markets.

“Radio has always had a special place in the Guyanese community. The villages are important and community radios will help citizens from across the country participate fully in the economics of the country.”

According to the website, Community Radio is subject to the Broadcasting Act and its Amendment in 2017 and to the general Guidelines for Broadcasters which is currently posted on the GNBA website until a specific Code of Practice for Community Radio is completed and approved by the GNBA.

“As reflected in the current Broadcasting Act of 2011 and its Amendment in 2017, a broadcasting licence to carry on a community class broadcasting service shall be granted to a Trust managed and controlled by a board elected from among members of the community in the geographic area to be served”.

However this excludes any company or Trust already carrying a commercial class broadcasting service.

The website further outlined that community radio stations may exist within any of the broadcasting zones cited in the Broadcasting Act & its Amendment in 2017, except the Primary Zone.

The GNBA noted that Community Radio is a specialised form of local public service radio. It is autonomous, non-commercial and relies on its own community-based resources for survival. What distinguishes it from state-owned or commercial radio is its participatory nature and ownership by the community as a whole.

“It is a process whereby members of particular communities come together to design programmes articulating community concerns, produce and air them, set the vision and manage the day-to-day operational activities of the station.

Community radio is known globally as a voice for common people. It is a two-way process that allows ordinary people to identify and air common concerns and participate actively in rectifying these both with decision-makers and amongst community members themselves.”

According to the Broadcasting Authority, Community radio programmes must focus on local concerns and reflect the cultural, religious, language and demographic needs of the people in the community, bearing in mind the general mandatory requirement for public service programming.

Further, in keeping with GNBA’s thrust to encourage self-regulation, Community radio stations will be guided towards the establishment of a Code of Practice with agreed standards in all areas of CR activity, including station management and programming.

This Code of Practice not only facilitates good programming practices and editorial independence but also protect from interference by vested interests.

In addition, in order to ensure accountability, facilitate good programming practices and editorial independence, the stations will also be encouraged to prepare and implement Codes of conduct, and facilitate regular public hearings in the community.

“Stations will also be encouraged to set up local audience feedback mechanisms such as listenership groups etc. to assist in programme monitoring and programme development, “ the GNBA said.