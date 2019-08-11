First Lady urges children at bereavement camp to accept support to overcome loss

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, yesterday, reassured 60 children aged four to 16, who participated in a five-day bereavement camp that despite their losses and challenges, with the relevant support, they can overcome them and still accomplish their dreams.

The First Lady made these statements at the closing ceremony of the camp, which was hosted by the Giving Hope Foundation under the theme “Miracles begin with me; I can achieve my dreams”.

Mrs. Granger told the children that although they may have suffered a traumatic loss or event, they can access the support that they need to help them cope with their grief and take the steps need to lead productive lives.

“I want you to believe in yourselves as little miracles that will grow into large successes…I think you have learnt some coping mechanisms over this week and I think you will go back home a bit stronger because you have learnt how to deal up to a point, with the things you have to face.

“I want you to be assured that somebody is there to lean on. There are always people who are there to assist,” Mrs. Granger said.

Meanwhile, referencing the theme in his remarks, PAHO/WHO Representative, Dr. William Adu-Krow, encouraged the children to ‘think big’.

“Don’t let negative thinking discourage you; dream of possibilities for yourself. If you work hard enough, it is possible and it can be achieved,” he said.

President of the foundation, Ms. Luan Gooding, said over the five days, the children were taught coping mechanisms, arts and craft and had one-on-one counselling sessions.

The camp was a collaboration between the Foundation, the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion and Muneshwers Limited.

Representatives from these groups among them Dr. Fiona Perry, Technical Officer; Ms. Pamela Nauth; and Public Relations Officer, Ms. Kassandra Samaroo also attended the ceremony. The ceremony was hosted at Camp Madewini, Timehri.