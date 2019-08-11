Latest update August 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

After three court orders, authorities demolish popular bar at Soesdyke junction

Aug 11, 2019

Representatives of an East Bank Demerara council on Friday started to demolish a popular roadside bar at the Soesdyke/Linden junction, following a court order issued earlier this year.

The demolishing of the bar on Friday by the NDC.

The bar, said to be ‘Julie’s Roti Shop’, has been in a battle with neighbours and the Soesdyke Neighbourhood Democratic Council for a few years now.
The bar is said to be one of several in the area that has angered residents.
On the weekends, the junction area is packed, with barbecue and other activities.
The noise situation along with the parking headache has been dominating the agenda at the NDC.
One neighbour complained that her entrance to her home was blocked by the bar.
Despite objections, the bar was completed on Government’s reserve.
The owners claimed that the facilities had been given the necessary permits for the government reserve.
The woman took the operators of the bar to court.
It has been back and forth.
Reportedly this is the third time it engaged the courts.
A representative of the NDC yesterday confirmed that the council was acting on a court order.
He said that the NDC has been receiving countless complaints of noise issues.
The court order was issued earlier this year with the bar ordered to be demolished.

 

