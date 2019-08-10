Latest update August 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Teacher-student sex scandal takes surprising turn …as mother drops matter halting police probe

Aug 10, 2019

Folks at the Region 3 Education Department are aghast at the turn of events with regards to the case of the West Demerara District teacher that was fingered in a sex scandal involving a 14-year-old female student.
While the teacher will appear before the Teaching Service Commission Board on August 14, the case took a sudden turn when the mother of the child recently went to La Grange Police Station and gave ranks there a statement indicating that she wanted no further police investigation, in addition that she was dropping all charges against the teacher.
While the matter may have been dropped at the police level, the teacher will however appear before an investigative panel within the Teaching Service Commission. Credible sources yesterday said the 34 year-old teacher has been doing all he can to quiet the matter since it came to light earlier this year.
The incident had come to light when a close associate of the young girl had told teachers, after the victim had confided in her about what transpired. It is said that the teacher was ‘preening and pruning’ the young girl since she entered secondary school, and apparently having sexual intercourse with her when she became fourteen. Reports suggest that the teacher would often lure the young girl to his home where he seduced her to perform sex acts.

