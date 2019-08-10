Some big ones trying to bruk up de police force

Latest update August 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Aug 10, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
De police force can never get good because while de big ones trying to mek de lower ranks behave, dem got others who does put pressure pon de lower ones to mek dem lef de wuk. Some of dem does even mek good ones run and lef de wuk because of de power de big ones got.
A traffic rank stand up outside de Ruimveldt Police Station watching traffic to mek sure dat people obey de law. He see a car coming wid de number plate partially obscured. Dat mean dat something cover part of de number plate.
He pull over de vehicle and he see de tint. He tell de driver of de offence and order him to correct it. Then he hear a voice and dis is wha get dem boys vex. De lady was sitting in de front seat but she lean back de seat suh de traffic policeman couldn’t see she at de start.
Dem boys seh when de policeman done warn de driver she raise up and ask him if he ever own a car. Then she ask him why he harassing de driver. De poor policeman tell she and de driver to have a good day but de woman, who is a big woman in de force, tell him dat she gon move him out of traffic.
True to she word, de man now driving prisoners. And he was a good traffic cop. No wonder de police can’t get and keep good people.
Dem boys seh dat dis senior cop does mek life rough fuh dem policemen who got pretty gyal. De woman and de men does compete fuh any young females.
But wha tek de cake was anodda traffic rank in Lethem. An old taxi driver transporting some passenger in Lethem. De road bad suh he swerving from de potholes. Dem boys see a policeman ride up and pull over de driver. He is a corporal.
Is then de shock come. He tell de old man how he gon charge him fuh dodging potholes. “You got to drive in de potholes. If you don’t do dat, you committing an offence.” Dem boys never know it against de law to refuse to drive in a pothole.
Dis is one traffic rank who don’t have wuk to do. He should get transfer.
Talk half and feel sorry fuh some young police.
