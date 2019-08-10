Shuman’s challenge to house-to-house registration for hearing Tuesday

An application filed by Lenox Shuman, Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, challenging the validity of an order signed by former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) James Patterson for the holding of house-to-house registration, comes up for hearing next Tuesday, August 13, before Chief Justice Roxane George at the Demerara High Court.

Shuman, through his lawyer Sanjeev Datadin, contends that the order signed by Patterson on June 11 for the commencement of house-to-house registration is void, since the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that his unilateral appointment was unconstitutional. About a week after the court’s ruling, Patterson officially resigned from the post.

House-to-house registration commenced on July 20, and according to Shuman, the exercise is expected to conclude on October 20. According to the Presidential hopeful, the No-Confidence Motion was passed way back as December 21, 2018 when government collapsed and elections were due within three months of that date in accordance to Article 106 (6) and 106 (7) of the Constitution.

Shuman is thereby seeking an order of certiorari quashing the order of June 11 signed by Patterson for commencement of house-to-house registration. He is also asking the court to award him costs and any other order, which the court deems fit. That aside, Chartered Accountant and Attorney-at-law Christopher Ram is challenging the constitutionality of the house-to-house registration exercise.

Ram, through his lawyer Anil Nandlall, is asking the High Court to order GECOM to stop the house-to-house registration process, since it is not in keeping with the recent rulings of the CCJ, and more so the Constitution of Guyana, the supreme law.

Ram is also seeking an order compelling GECOM to immediately take all steps and actions necessary and requisite to hold General and Regional Elections on or before the 18th day of September 2019, in compliance with Article 106(6) and 106(7) of the Constitution of Guyana and the decisions of the CCJ. Ram contends that the registration process will collide with the elections timeframe.

The Chief Justice will deliver her ruling in that matter on Wednesday, August 14.