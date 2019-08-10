Latest update August 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Rivers View emerge champions in Bartica Football League

Aug 10, 2019

The Bartica Football Association (BFA) this past week wrapped up its senior league which saw eight clubs participating over a period of five months in two round-robin rounds.

Rivers View winners of the Bartica Football League.

The league, which was started on March 9, was played at the Bartica Secondary School Ground among the following football clubs: Beacon, Rising Stars, Lazio, Rivers View, Wolves United, Mil Ballers, Potaro Strikers and Rising Stars. At the end of fifty-six matches, River’s View FC emerged champions with 32 points from 14 matches.
The Rivers View outfit is a community football club based at Rivers View, across the river opposite Bartica. Over the course of its existence, the club has made steady progress to the top of the Bartica football heap, under the guidance of Coach Kenneth Edwards, even going on to represent the Bartica Association at several national tournaments. The club has now earned the right to participate in the upcoming GFF CUP COMPETITION in Georgetown.
The Bartica Football League has returned this past season after a long layoff, promoted and managed by the Bartica Football Association, with financial and other support from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). The next season is expected to commence early in October of this year.
Below is the full points table:

POINTS TABLE

