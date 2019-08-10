Procurement notices now being published in Indigenous languages

Procurement Notices are now being published in Indigenous languages on radio stations catering to certain Hinterland areas, as part of efforts by Government to revive respect for and knowledge of Indigenous languages, according to Minister of State, Dawn Hastings.

In Region Nine, especially in Aishalton, broadcasts have started in the Wapishan and Macushi Languages.

Mervin Williams, who is an advisor to Vice President Sidney Allicock, said that there are also initiatives within Hinterland regional administrations to have village leaders communicate with contractors who have been awarded contracts in certain areas, to work out employment opportunities for the residents.

In keeping with a statement made by President David Granger that information informs community development, Hastings revealed that Government has so far introduced public radio stations in the Paiwomak, Mahdia, Mabaruma, Lethem, Bartica, Aishalton and Orealla.

And in addition to the publishing of procurement notices, there are also publications of employment vacancies.

The Minister of State said “Radio broadcasts in the hinterland provide an opportunity for indigenous peoples to connect and preserve their languages while informing the population. We believe that an informed population is an educated population.”

Williams added that Indigenous Languages all around the world are being threatened. He explained that, when a language is lost, an identity is lost, “and a people [stand to] remain without an identity.”

That’s why the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has been promoting the teaching of Indigenous languages. As a matter of fact, Williams said that when communications are being done in certain Indigenous areas, it is a preference for the communication to be done in the First language of the Indigenous community resident there.

There are nine main Indigenous languages spoken in Guyana: Wapishana, Wai-Wai, Akawaio, Arecuna, Patamona, Macushi, Carib, Warau and Arawak.

Hastings noted that yesterday was International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which marks the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations, in 1982. This year’s theme was “Indigenous Languages”.

“Languages play a crucial role in the daily lives of people, not only as a tool for communication, education, social integration and development, but also a repository for person’s unique identity, cultural history, traditions and memory.” Hastings told reporters during a press conference yesterday.

It was also noted that a Patamona dictionary and tourism handbook in the different Indigenous languages will be published. Modules for teaching of Carib and Arawak languages are being prepared. The total budget this year for Indigenous language is $30M.

Hastings urged Indigenous Peoples around the country to continue consultations with Government and Regional Local Democratic Organs to improve their living standards.