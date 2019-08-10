NSC supports C’bean S/Boys & Juniors Boxing tournament

Latest update August 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Fourth annual Caribbean Schools and Juniors Boxing Tournament is scheduled for August 16-18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) and yesterday at his Office on Homestretch Avenue, Director of Sports Christopher Jones made his contribution to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle as support for this Event.

Director of Sports Chris Jones (left) presents his support for the Caribbean Schoolboys & Juniors Boxing tournament to President of GBA’s Steve Ninvalle yesterday.

Jones, the shadow Sports Minister when this Government was the opposition, said Government will always assist Boxing and other sports.
Defending Champion Guyana has won since the inaugural tournament which was held in 2016 at the National Gymnasium. The Championship will this year be at CASH, home of Boxing in Guyana.
“The Caribbean Schools Boys and Juniors Championships has grown leaps and bounds and that is one of the reasons why we had no hesitation in providing the Cliff Anderson National Sports Hall for this Event since it has outgrown the National Gymnasium with the increased number of Countries attending this year.”
Ninvalle thanked the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Government for coming on Board. He also thanked the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and Corporate Guyana.
“The Government and NSC are usually in our corner and have missed only a few tournaments but even though they had not given financial supported they would have contributed in other areas,” Ninvalle said.
The GBA head added that even though a miss was as good as mile but if you were to look at which Sports came closest to winning a Pan Am Medal it would be Boxing referring to Keevin Allicock’s controversial loss in his Bronze Medal fight in Peru.
“In my opinion Keevin had won a medal but he was denied that which gives more reason for Boxing to be supported and just with a little more support prove what we can do. We expect Keevin to move forward and qualify for the Olympics…and not him alone,” Ninvalle added.
Training for this most prestigious Boxing card for Schoolboys and Girls in the Caribbean, commenced since June 14 with weekend encampments at the Gymnasium for a 19-member squad shortlisted.
Coaches Lennox Daniels, Clifton Moore, Sebert Blake and Clive Atwell have been putting the youths through their paces for participation in what could be their toughest tournament yet.
Tickets cost $500 for stands, $1,500 for Ring Side and $4,000 for season tickets and can be purchased from any Executive member of the GBA or its President Ninvalle who can be contacted on telephone number 624-6699. (Sean Devers)

