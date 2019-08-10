Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horse race meet One change made to event as NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc. makes sizable donation Over 50 entered

With just one day to go and being flooded with request to be a part of the programme, the organisers of Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace Meet has made one change to the day’s activity in an effort to satisfy the needs of the owners as much as possible.

The event which is set for this Sunday, August 11th at the Company’s racing facility, No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, is being organised by the Company’s Sky Plus promotion group.

The J and Lower event has been dropped and replaced by one for animals that are classified Cow Horses. That event has so far racked up over 12 entries. The K class event will now accommodate the J class horses.

The Seven race meet has attracted over 50 horses and with a whopping $4M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs, an action packed day of racing is anticipated.

Another major sponsor N.P.G Packaging and Plastic Inc of Wellington Park, Corentyne Berbice, through its Proprietor Mr. Surendra Ganesh handed over their sponsorship package on Friday to General Manager of the Nand Persaud Group Of Companies and Event Coordinator Mr. Mohendra Persaud. The handing over was done at the NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc. office.

The feature event is the E and Lower horses (4 furlongs) for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy. Those expected to participate include, Score’s Even, Simple Side, Golden Dancer, T and T and Golden Blue Echo.

There is an event for Guyana Bred 2 year old animals over 3 furlongs for a first prize of $150,000 and trophy. The other events are the J class race, the K class match-up and three events for animals classified L and lower, for male and female animals and non-winners.

Others horses down to take part are Uprising Star, War Story, Dazzling Girl and Awesome Bandit, Touch the Cash, The Rock, Touch Down and Irish Boy, Cool Mood, Awesome Banner, Plane land, Pinky, Promise, Royal Progressive and Wonder Girl.

Other sponsors on board include Ansa Mc Al Trading, Trophy Stall, 4R Bearings and Belts. The champion jockey, trainer and stable will be rewarded with trophies and other incentives, compliments of the Trophy Stall.

Interested persons can make contact with Mohini on 600- 4728 or Amanda on 618 5966 for more information. Coordinator is Mohendra ‘Mohin’ Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)