Miner allegedly steals 8 ounces of raw gold to buy clothes

A 28-year-old miner was yesterday released on bail after he was charged for stealing a quantity of raw gold. Oliver LaRose did not plead to the charge after he requested to have his matter be tried in the High Court.

It was alleged that on August 6, last at Machala Backdam, Mahdia, LaRose stole eight ounces of raw gold belonging to Joseph Maloo and valued at $1,872,000.

The unrepresented LaRose, who hails from Diamond/Grove, East Bank Demerara, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to information received, the men are known to each other, as LaRose is an employee of Maloo. On the day in question, Maloo left LaRose cooking in the camp kitchen and went out.

Upon his return, the employer found an empty kitchen with the food burning and La Rose gone. A search of the camp revealed that the gold was missing. A police report was made which prompted an investigation and led to the arrest of LaRose.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield indicated that only four and a half ounces of raw gold was recovered on the person of LaRose after he was arrested.

He was also found with $57,000 and a quantity of clothing in his possession. He reportedly told the police ranks who arrested him that he used money from the sale of the raw gold to buy the clothing.

Prosecutor Mansfield had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant; however, he asked that conditions should be attached.

Magistrate McLennan then released LaRose on $200,000 bail under the condition that he report to the Mahdia police station every Friday pending the outcome of matter.

The case was then transferred to Mahdia Magistrate’s Court where a preliminary inquiry will be conducted before being sent to the High Court for trial. LaRose is expected to return to court on October 15.