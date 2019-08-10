Guyana Cup 2019 Soreidom Shipping makes contribution

Latest update August 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
The 13th annual Guyana Cup 2019 gallops off just in just over two weeks on August 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Rising Sun Village in West Coast, Berbice (45mins from Georgetown) and it is expected to be one of the biggest if not the biggest in the history of the competition with over US$50,000 cash in prize money being handed out on the day and a grand mega concert featuring eight international artistes planned after the event.
This week, Soreidom Shipping made a special contribution to the lucrative event that will see the top performers carting off more than $18million in cash and prizes.
In a press release, JJTRC chairman Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., thanked these sponsors and all that have supported the Guyana Cup 2019 this year and in the past.
The event will feature an eight-race programme. The details of the races and prize money are listed below:
– C Class and lower feature race over a distance of one mile for – $2million,
– Three-year-old Guyana Bred – $1million
– G3 and lower – $400,000
– L3 and lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago) – $350,000
– Two-year-old Guyana bred over – $300,000.
– J3 and lower over seven furlongs – $300,000.
– L Class for Colts – $250,000
– L Class Philly and Mare – $250,000
Some of the top animals expected to be on show come race day will include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.
