BCB to host 2nd Annual Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy next week

The Berbice Cricket Board as part of its ongoing effort to unearth and develop new cricketing talents in Berbice would be hosting its 2nd Annual Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Cricket Academy next week. The five days Cricket Academy would start on Monday 12th August and would conclude on Friday 16th August. A panel of Coaches headed by Level III Coach Winston Smith would be in charge of the Academy.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the main objectives of the Academy are to improve the players’ knowledge if the game, to instill in them the importance of physical fitness, to correct faults in their techniques and to improve their all round cricket. Special emphasis would also be placed on preparing the youths to be sports ambassador of Berbice and role model to their peers.

Foster stated that the Berbice Cricket Board was investing heavily into its youth cricketers as it is them who would make sure that the legacy of Berbice Cricket continues in the future. A list of 60 players has been invited to attend the Academy, which starts at 09.00 hours daily. The list was compiled by Coach Winston Smith and Selector Leslie Solomon based on their availability for Berbice next year at the junior level. The BCB President has made it quite clear that attendance at the 2019 Cricket Academy would be compulsory for all the invited players. Players who are overseas on vacation would be excused once a written excuse is submitted.

Foster stated that he has observed a superstar attitude being developed among some junior players, once they made the National Team and stated quite clearly that such attitude would not be tolerated once he is the President of the Berbice Cricket Board. The BCB boss noted that no one is too big to learn including himself and as such every youth cricketer would have to take advantage of the investment been made into their career by the Berbice Cricket Board.

The Coaching Staff would concentrate on improving the cricketers batting, bowling and fielding skills while great effort would be made to establish a pool of wicket keepers for each junior level. Eleven young females who have been identified as the next generation of outstanding Berbice Players have also been invited to be a part of the Camp as the Berbice Cricket Board strives to retain their two Inter-county Titles at the 20/20 and 50-Overs levels. The young cricketers would also be involved in several classroom lectures on topics such as History of the Game, Rules of Cricket, Structure of Berbice Cricket, Personal Hygiene, Suicide, HIV/AIDS, Drug Abuse, Importance of Education and Importance of Discipline. AT the end of the Academy, several outstanding players would be awarded including Best Batsman, Best Fast Bowler, Best Spinner, Most Committed, Most Discipline and Player of the Academy.

The following players are asked to report to the Albion Ground at 08.30 hours sharp for registration.

Under-13: Romario Ramdheol, Sadeen La Rose, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Romesh Bharatt, Aftab Boodhoo, Travis Kadir, Khemraj Tika, Raphael Fraser, Deoraj Ramjib.

Under-15: Christopher Deroop, Devon Sobhai, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Mark Ramalho, Braskar Dhamal, Avishkar Persaud, Sanjay Algoo, Kumar Deopersaud, Damion Cecil, Niquan Samuels, Abdul Munroe, Boodram Lakeram, Matthew Pottaya, Salim Khan.

Under-17: Jonathan Rampersaud, Marvon Prashad, Gourav Ramesh, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Zeymul Ramsammy, Tomani Casear, Daniel Milne, Hemraj Akash Heralall, Quacy Aulder, Insan Shazam, Davendra Ganesh, Surendra Ramcharitar, Brandon Mangal, Vettori Latchman, Brandon Nandlall.

Under-19: Seon Glasgown, Nigel Deodat, Chanderpaul Govindan, Mohabir Sewraj, Ricardo Ramdehol, Shamar Angel, Dave Ramgolam, Aaron Beharry, Doorasammy Mahadeo, Reyad Karim, Darren Brigadier, Gevon Schultz, Leon Swammy, Carl Gilgeous, FawazGafoor.

Female Under-19/Senior: Trisha Hardat, Marian Samaroo, Abigail Kishun, Uma Matadin, Kimmone Thomas, Ashley Ramnauth, Ashmini Munisar, Ameera Adams, Kassie Munroe, Dian Prahalad, La Fona Gilgeous.