1320 Heat International Drag meet GMR&SC improving South Dakota’s infrastructure

Added infrastructural works are ongoing ahead of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International drag race meet on August 25th at the South Dakota Circuit’s drag strip.

According to photographs seen by this publication yesterday, they began paving what is expected to be an additional piece of road way to allow for cars, who are entering the staging area, a project that cost in excess of $3.5million, sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise and B.M. Soat Auto Sales majorly.

In addition to that, the club has also begun work on private drag pit areas which will allow teams storage and fixing area for their machines closer to the quarter-mile than the traditional pit area.

According to the GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed, the need for such an addition is great, considering that cars would have had to cross the track in order to get to the staging area.

“The last time out, we had to stop drag racing to allow cars to cross the track and enter the staging area,” that will not be the case now Mohamed posited.

“Like I said during the last drag race event, we were using it as a dress rehearsal for this international event because we want everything to be on stream. I believe in as little time-wasting as possible and having to stop races to allow other cars to enter the strip is time-consuming,” he further posited.

“So far, we have Trinidad confirmed with approximately four cars and there is still interest from Suriname but again, that is dependent on the restart of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry service,” Mohamed concluded.

Meanwhile, sponsorship for the event continues to grow with more clients coming on board.

Sponsors include DEL CO ICE, R. Kission Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.