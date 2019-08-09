Shop owner gets one year for illegal shotgun

A man, who had admitted to the charge of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition when he made his first court appearance, was sentenced yesterday for the offence.

Thirty-one-year-old Ricolido Kyte, a shop owner from Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the sentence was handed down.

Kyte pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on July 30, 2019, at Melonge Landing, Cuyuni River, Essequibo, he had in his possession two live 12 gauge cartridges without being a licensed firearm holder.

It was also alleged that on the same day and location he had in his possession one 12 gauge shotgun without being a licensed firearm holder.

Kyte was represented by Attorney-at-law George Thomas, who asked that his client be given a suspended sentence due to the circumstances under which the gun was purchased.

However, Principal Magistrate Marcus said, “You know what you did was wrong and you should have bought the gun legally, but I’m going to be lenient.”

Kyte was then sentenced to one year imprisonment on the grounds that he was remorseful and did not waste the court time.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, about 11:15hrs police ranks received certain information and as a result they went to the location where Kyte resides and operates his shop.

The police ranks carried out a search in the bedroom and the articles mentioned in the charge were discovered.

Kyte was told of the offence and under caution he admitted ownership of the articles. As a result he was arrested and later charged.

When given an opportunity to address the court the accused stated, “I was a ranger at my father’s place. Recently, we were robbed and they carry away all our gold so I purchased the gun to protect my father’s interest and myself.”

He went on to say that he is about to get married and he has been working in the interior for the past seven years.