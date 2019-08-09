Region 10 promoted as agriculturally self sufficient -as novel Women’s Farmer Day Off’ event held

Said to be self-sufficient because of its vast agricultural production, Region Ten has been seeking to share its farming expertise with Region Four. This has been regarded as a strategic mode of collaboration being fostered between farmers of the two regions.

The tactical approach to farming was recently lauded by Region Ten Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian. He was at the time speaking at a novel ‘Women’s Farmer Day Off’ event held at the Watooka Guest House.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, through its Minister of Rural Affairs, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, and the Region Ten Regional Democratic Council. It was designed to target women farmers of both regions.

In attendance were in excess of 60 farmers from villages across the East Coast of Demerara and the township of Linden.

The Regional Chairman, at the event, noted that the partnership between the two Regions was in fact one which was crystallised in his Region. He said that since his Region established an Agricultural programme earlier this year, there continues to be numerous and continuous successes, so much so that it can be classified as self sufficient, and at the same time give support to other regions.

According to the Regional Chairman, “I want everyone here today to know that we are riding on the promises and vision of the late Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham as long before the talk of food supply running out, he had warned us about increasing our food security.”

“The timing could not have been much better for you women farmers as I am proud to declare that we have a government who is committed and dedicated in enhancing and increasing farming among women,” said Morian.

The Regional Chairman urged those in attendance to increase and encourage others to get involved in farming, as he disclosed that there is evidence that the supply of food is decreasing and therefore more persons should seek to get involved in order to increase the food supply in Guyana.

As he took into consideration plans for the construction of a road from Linden to Lethem, Morian speculated that the demand for food will significantly increase.

He urged the women farmers to look beyond a mere kitchen garden or small farm concepts. They should seek to expand and even incorporate a variety of crops, he said.

Morian said that the agro processing industry is one that he yet hopes to see farmers fully exploit.

“We need to see the return of agriculture to the place it once held some 30 years ago where Guyana was regarded the ‘Bread Basket of the Region’…Together we can do it because the systems and focus of the President [David Granger] is geared towards achieving that,” Morian added.

Regional Executive Officer [REO], Mr. Orrin Gordon, commended Minister Patterson-Yearwood for the introduction of the ‘Women’s Farmer Day Off’ event. He suggested that the initiative should be sustained.

He premised this on his belief that it would help in forging great and long lasting relationships, while at the same time serving as an avenue for famers to connect and benefit from knowledge sharing.

“This is an avenue that can help in further boosting agricultural development in Guyana and more particularly in the various regions. The interactions and linkages created can certainly go a far way, as it gives the farmers in Region Four the opportunity to interact in a relaxed manner with their Region Ten counterparts,” Gordon theorised.

Turning his attention to the agricultural programme which was implemented in Region Ten this year, Gordon said, “We have made enormous strides. The strides which have been made have resulted in the Minister being comfortable to bring you visitors [from Region Four] here to showcase us,” Gordon said.

The notable strides, he said, are linked to measures implemented by the Region’s Agricultural Officer, Derrick Cummings.

“We have been very blessed to have ‘young’ Derrick Cummings who has helped us to make some significant achievements and he continues to demonstrate his ability at managing the region’s agricultural affairs,” Gordon stressed.

It was in this regard, he said that the Region took the decision to significantly increase the production of crops and livestock.

The REO noted, “We will soon see a number of shade houses being constructed as we seek to further engage the young people from the various communities. These shade houses will see a number of cultivation of vegetables being done as a result of the shade houses and our continued investment in young people. We have certainly started on a good foot and the members of the community are very happy with what we have done thus far…”

Minister Patterson-Yearwood congratulated the women for their contribution to the agriculture sector.

Patterson-Yearwood who previously held a Ministerial portfolio in the Ministry of Communities said, “the President in his wisdom sought to appoint me” to the new post. Through this position, she believes, that she will be even more impactful since agriculture is viewed as the “backbone” of the country. In response to the REO’s optimism that the ‘Women’s Farmer Day Off’ event be sustained, the Minister assured that it will become an annual one with the participation of even more communities already planned for next year.