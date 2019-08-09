Latest update August 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Rain and cricket don’t mix

Aug 09, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Is a true saying. Whenever Guyana got a drought, to end it, all de authorities got to do is engage an international cricket match. At first, people use to think this thing was a joke but now dem believe.
Things did get so bad that Michael Holding and some odda foreign commentator did seh that de West Indies Board should not send any match to Guyana. Of course Guyanese get vex and dem talk to de Man above.
That is whey when de World Cup came to Guyana nuff matches play. Only one get affect is that is de one wid England and de West Indies. That was a farce because Gayle and some others knock off de li’l bit of runs in labba time. But that was years ago.
Somebody get fooled because dem play couple CPL matches and was sun all de way. People pack dem basket and head to Providence. Was sheer nice time. Time was so nice that one man get drunk; give he friend he car key and tell him to drive de car. Then de man go and report to de police how somebody thief he car.
Now India come to Guyana. Is donkey years since India ever come to Guyana. Dem go to Trinidad and dem small Islands. Dem don’t come to Guyana. In de history of one day cricket in Guyana India only play three and de third one wash out. That was yesterday.
Dem boys seh is a good thing that de odda match dem play was a T-20. That was short so by de time de rain could threaten, de match was over. But de rain did put some early lash pun that.
Yesterday, dem boys see when de umpires put up de stumps. That is when de rain come de first time. De umpires tek out de stumps. De rain go away and dem put up back de stumps. More rain at Providence.
In de end de match wash out. And believe it or not; from de time de match call off de sun come out and de rain stop.
Talk half and know that rain and cricket don’t mix.

