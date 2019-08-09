Police Continue Community rendezvous -noise nuisance from Belladrum to be addressed.

The ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are continuing to meet with various communities to strengthen the public’s trust in the Force as well as address issues on the ground.

Just recently, ranks of the Weldaad Police Station visited the community of Paradise , continuing their last visit to Golden Fleece. They interacted with a number of persons within the community who voiced their concerns and pointed out issues that were affecting them.

A big issue noted was the noise nuisance from the neighbouring village of Belladrum which houses a number of bars and clubs. This usually occurred mostly on weekends as many small bars and shops would set up speakers with loud music to attract patrons.

When there are holidays and big parties it is even worse with loud music blatantly being played into wee hours of the morning.

The residents were advised on actions to take and procedures to follow in order to get justice for these occurences, including making reports during such incidents.

In addition, as part of their Crime Prevention Strategy the ranks shared a few crime prevention tips with the residents such as

• Always lock doors while in or out of the house; Use other means available like voice of people to identify who is at the door before opening it; Immediately report suspicious activity to the nearest police station. If you see something say something

• Take time to familiarize yourself with building evacuation and fire safety plans; Keep items such as cheque books, wallets, cash, jewelry, etc. out of plain sight. Secure them properly.

• Do not keep large amounts of cash in homes or on person; Always be aware of the environment; Report any sighting of persons climbing over a fence to gain entry to property.

Furthermore the ranks also shared the numbers of key personnel who could be contacted in cases of emergencies. Residents were pleased with the initiative and hoped that it continues.