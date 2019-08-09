Integral to empowerment of women in Agriculture is support of each other!…Minister Valerie Adams Year wood.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, on Wednesday, told women farmers and other ‘agripreneurs’ in the agricultural sector at the Watooka Complex, that a very integral factor, in the empowerment and growth of women in agriculture, is the support of each other.

She said that women were created as strong, dedicated, intelligent and creative human beings , who miraculously, have a solution and plan B, to every problem they face, whether in agriculture, social or otherwise!

She then questioned, rhetorically, what might be the outcome of agricultural development in communities, if women were to genuinely work and fight together, for betterment, while empowering each other daily!

Quoting former US First Lady Michelle Obama, the Minister declared, “No country can ever truly flourish, if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself, of the contributions of half of its citizens.

Women ‘agripreneurs’ from villages such as Buxton, Haslington, Golden Grove, Nabaclis and a few from Goedverwagting, travelled to Linden, where they socialized with their counterparts and matched talents in song, dance , swimming and even runway modelling.

The event was initiated by Minister Patterson-Yearwood, who said that the idea was conceived, after meeting with some women involved in the agricultural sector, at a Government outreach in Golden Grove.

“Today, we recognize and celebrate our women in agriculture. Like any other career, farmers and other agripreneurs, work long hours to support their families. They are generally tasked with equal and at times, more workloads on a daily basis.

However, unlike other jobs that are usually entitled to days off, vacation periods or relaxation days, our women farmers, and farmers as a whole, work day to day with little to no vacation periods or “days off”. For this reason, today we recognize the hard work and efforts made by our Women farmers, and join with you to celebrate women in agriculture, and enjoy “Women Farmers Day Off”.

The Minister encouraged the women, by pointing out that their efforts and contributions to their communities’ development as well as the agricultural sector, are not left unseen, but rather noted and appreciated.

According to the Minister, women are central players in the food chain, and key to agricultural output globally, so it is imperative that institutions focus on innovative ways, to advance their contributions in this sector.

“Agriculture drives economic growth and reduces poverty across the world. It also plays an integral role in the up-keep of families and improves the economic status of regions across the country; particularly in rural communities, where residents are dependent on traditional agriculture.

“Today, we find a significant percentage of women in agriculture, who are generally dedicated and motivated towards the advancement of their families, which is achieved through agricultural activities.”

Women farmers, agro-processors, crafters and other agripreneurs carry equal loads, and sometimes even more, as our men in agriculture, Minister Yearwood said.

She added that these women are most likely limited to the products, crops and livestock that they produce, given the fact, that they are faced with more challenges in this field of work.

However, they continue to override the many challenges, by creating innovative solutions, to some of these problems.

It is therefore important, she emphasized, that Guyana recognizes the significant contributions women make towards the development of agriculture in rural communities and the country as a whole.

It is for this reason, also, that developmental bodies with the capacity to improve the lives of these women, focus openly on the empowerment and provision of substantial support, to enhance their businesses and improve agriculture in these communities, she said.

Region Ten Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon spoke of the strides made in agriculture generally, but particularly as it relates to Linden, including a few access roads that were recently built, from farm to market.

He encouraged the women to use the opportunity, to network with each other, as they continue to grow, in this very important sector.

The consensus among the women was that it was a day well spent!

“This is my first time in Linden, and I’m really enjoying myself, and I’m happy to get to know other women like myself, “one of the visitors noted.

Those sentiments were echoed by several others.

Among those gracing the event were Regional Chairman Rennis Morian, Mayor Waneka Arrindell, REO Orrin Gordon, Local Govt Commission Chairman Mortimer Mingo, Representatives from the Linden Enterprise Network, Linden Chamber and Agriculture Officers in the region.