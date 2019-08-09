Latest update August 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GNBA flags Freedom Radio over broadcasting violations — Jagdeo accuses Authority of censorship

Aug 09, 2019 News 0

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority, (GNBA) has flagged the Freedom Radio 91.1 Fm which is operated by the Peoples’ Progressive Party, Civic (PPP/C).

GNBA Leslie Sobers

Opposition Leader Bharat Jagdeo

Chairman of the GNBA, Leslie Sobers, confirmed yesterday that the authority has issued several warnings to the station after it received complaints about content of the programme it aired.
“Our Job at the GNBA is to monitor and having noted the violations of the radio station in regard to the Broadcasting Act, we have issued several warnings.
“We had warned the operators specifically about the call-in programmes because the Broadcasting Act requires programmes be fair and balanced in content.”
According to Sobers, programmes dealing with controversial public, political matters should not be used to tarnish people’s characters.
In accordance with the regulations, Sobers stressed that must meet standards of fairness and balance, accuracy, maintaining a proper balance and respect for truth and integrity by always ensuring that opposing views are not misrepresented.
While the constitution guarantees Guyanese freedom of expression, the Broadcasting Act stipulates that all public comment, whether by way of interview, discussion, debate or phone-in conversation should be well mannered and courteous.
According to the Act, contributors to live, phone-in and other programmes, as well as presenters themselves, must be briefed to minimize the risk of causing offence in matters of taste, decency, language or breaking the law.
But Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo accused the broadcast authority of specifically targeting PPP programmes.
According to Jagdeo the broadcasting authority is terrorising radio and television stations which they perceive to be not sympathetic towards the government.
“They want to censor my press conferences. So people get called over some things I said at my press conference.
Manager of the Stations are asked, ‘can’t you find positive things to say about the government.’”
Jadgeo believes a political ploy is at hand to silence the Opposition by limiting its freedom of speech.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams fail to dazzle in 400m final; Guyana finish games medal less

Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams fail to dazzle in 400m final;...

Aug 09, 2019

By Calvin Chapman Guyana’s campaign at the 18th Pan American Track & Field Championships came to an end yesterday at the Videna Sports Center in disappointing fashion, which has been the...
Read More
13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Visiting nations to descend on Bartica today ahead of this weekend’s action

13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships...

Aug 09, 2019

Rain has final say in 1st ODI in Guyana; Gayle falls for 4, host reach 54-1 in 13 overs

Rain has final say in 1st ODI in Guyana; Gayle...

Aug 09, 2019

Participants of 15th Buxton Cricket Academy taken on tour of prominent places in GT

Participants of 15th Buxton Cricket Academy taken...

Aug 09, 2019

Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship 2019 Junior ‘Golden Jaguars’ record solid win over Cayman Islands; Nicaragua advance

Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship 2019...

Aug 09, 2019

Theresa and George Bobb/RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Guyana Rush Saints secure first points

Theresa and George Bobb/RFA 7-A-Side Women’s...

Aug 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019