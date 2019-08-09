Duo freed of firearm ammo charges

Mark Bobbsemple and Jason Augustine yesterday walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts with bright smiles plastered to their faces after they were freed of a charge of possession of an illegal firearm.

The men were on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where they had denied the charge which alleged that on October 12, last, at Croal Street, Georgetown, they had in their possession one black and silver 9mm pistol without being holders of a firearm licence.

Yesterday, after the completion of the trial the magistrate ruled that the court was of the opinion that the prosecution had presented insufficient evidence against the duo for a conviction. As a result she found the men not guilty of the charge and it was dismissed against them.

On the first occasion that the case was called, the court heard that on the day in question, acting on information, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks intercepted motorcar PNN 5156, which at the time was driven by Bobbsemple with Augustine in the passenger seat.

A search was conducted and the weapon was found in the back seat of the car. Bobbsemple provided the court with a caution statement, while Augustine admitted orally to having the gun.