Defence Counsel closes case in two separate matters

The defence counsel has closed the case in the matter of Xino Xi Qu, 28, a Supermarket owner from Lot 1 ‘B’ Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, who was charged with attempted murder of Gregory Sanmoogan.

Xino Xi Qu appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where his preliminary inquiry is being held.

The charge alleged that on April 22, 2019 at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, with intent to commit murder, the defendant wounded Gregory Sanmoogan.

On the day in question around 08:30hrs, the victim went to the supermarket where the defendant worked. Sanmoogan then purchased some items and left.

While the victim was out on the public road, Xino came from behind and hit him on his head. The defendant then dealt Sanmoogan several cuffs and kicks about the body.

According to reports, the defendant committed this act because he claimed the victim stole $200,000 cash which was left in a plastic bag on one of the cashing counters at the supermarket.

Sanmoogan headed to the Golden Grove police station where he made a report.

He then went to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was admitted as a patient for several days.

The victim was discharged recently and he made an appearance at court. However, Sanmoogan was unable to enter the courtroom as he is currently in a wheel-chair and the courtroom is in the upper flat of the courts.

And the defence counsel in the matter of Rickland Bovell, 22, a vendor from Swan Village, Soesdyke/ Linden highway who was charged for murder of 17-year-old David Toney, has also closed their case.

Rickland Bovell also appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where his preliminary inquiry was held. The charge stated that on April 19, last, at the Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara, he murdered David Toney.

The facts of the charge read that on the day in question, at around 03:30 hrs, Bovell was engaged in an argument with Toney and his parents over a payment for cabbage.

During the argument, Bovell allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Toney to his abdomen. The victim was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both matters will be called today to hear no case submissions, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.