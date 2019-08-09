Child Protection Agency defends child’s presence at orphanage

Sources from the Child Protection Agency are refuting claims by a Plaisance, East Coast Demerara mother, who said she had returned from the interior after several months to find her nine-year-old son enlisted in an orphanage.

She said that the child was put there by a family friend with whom the child was reportedly left with for safe keeping.

Seedelle Blair had reported that she had gone to the interior to seek a better life and had left her son in the care of her child father’s friend. She had also told this publication that upon her return the child was found at the orphanage.

The woman had also let on that a man with whom she had a relationship (a known child molester) was also visiting the young boy at the institution. She was appealing to the institution to release the child.

Yesterday sources from the EPA said that the woman’s story was not entirely true. She reportedly left the young boy locked up in a home in the village and disappeared in the interior.

Sources there indicated that as a result the child was molested and had to be taken into the confines of the orphanage in which he resides presently.

The woman had said that the child’s father recently returned from the interior as well. He has made no attempt to visit the young boy, she said.

She said although she has pleaded with him to do so, he has never heeded her requests, or has made no attempt to removing the child from the institution.