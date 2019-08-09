Chicken shortage confined to KFC -KFC applies for importation license

Recently, Kaieteur News reported that KFC Guyana, one of Guyana’s largest fast food restaurants, sent their customers into a panicked frenzy after experiencing chicken shortage.

This caused chicken wings and tenders to be in a short supply for the business. Hence, there would not be a steady flow of some items on their menu.

But two other popular fast food restaurants, Churches Chicken and Royal Castle say there is no shortage. It was noted after investigations that KFC Guyana is the only business that the chicken shortage was confined to.

General Manager of KFC, Paul Subryan, said that the chicken shortage has tremendously affected their sales. He added that KFC has sent out an application to the Ministry of Business, requesting that the fast food company be granted a chicken importation licence.

He further added that a time frame was not given to him as to when chicken supply would return to normalcy.

The statement that was released by the Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) disclosed that “the public is also guaranteed that the chicken supply will return to its normal state by the middle of August.”

The GPPA’s statement further said that the current chicken shortage in Guyana had its genesis in smuggling from the country’s neighbour, Suriname. Smuggling was said to be done in extremely large quantities.

This was because of the fact that the country at that time only imposed a five per cent duty on chicken entering its borders, the statement said.

Furthermore, this low duty percentage encouraged the large portions of Brazilian and American chicken to be legally imported into Suriname and then smuggled over to Guyana. This resulted in an overload of chicken on the local market.

Due to that, Suriname increased its duty on chicken from five percent to 40% in June and the smuggling business took a hard blow.