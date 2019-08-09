Acting Town Clerk sent on administrative leave over failure to supply record for audit

Acting Town Clerk of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Sharon Harry –Munroe, has been sent on administrative leave over her failure to produce financial documents for a forensic audit into City Hall.

Officials attached to City Hall confirmed, yesterday, Harry-Munroe was sent on administrative leave by the Local Government Commission (LGC) since July 31, last.

The Town Clerk (ag) was sent on leave for failing to comply with orders of the LGC to provide financial documents requested by the office of the Auditor General.

Kaieteur News understands that the Local Government Commission had instructed Harry-Munroe to hand over the documents within seven days but she hesitated to comply noting the ‘sensitive nature’ of the records.

While the documents were later handed over, last month the LGC wrote Harry–Munroe and requested that she proceed on administrative leave citing her hesitancy to comply with their order in the first instance.

The Commission has asked Harry –Munroe to show cause as to why she should not be discipline for refusal to carry out the instructions.

The LGC has been awaiting the findings of a forensic audit before it can determine the course of action which will be taken against officers of the Georgetown Mayor and City Councillors (M&CC).

Deputy Chairman of the LGC, Andrew said last month that the outcome of the audit will directly impact the actions of the Commission as it regards the recommendations made by the Commission of Inquiry, (CoI) into the operations of City Hall.

More than six months have gone by since the CoI recommendations were handed to the LGC.

The CoI headed by retired Justice Cecil Kennard had recommended disciplinary action for several senior officers of the municipality including former Town Clerk Royston King.

King is cited for gross misconduct, abuse of office, recklessness, dishonesty, conspiracy, and misappropriation of funds.

He was eventually dismissed by the LGC.