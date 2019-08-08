Young Guns SC to host cricket camp from Saturday

Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Young Guns Sports Club of Zorg, Essequibo Coast will be hosting a cricket camp for male and female cricketers starting from Saturday. The camp will commence with an U19 T20 matches between New Opportunity Corps and Young Guns followed a female fixture.
During the camp the club will also host an U19 team from Berbice in several fixtures. Sessions will be conducted by Coach Forbes Daniels. The business community is urged to support the camp which is geared to help develop the game in the area and can make contact with Daniels on 668-2419.

