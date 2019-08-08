Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Two held with stolen cell phones belonging to E’bo phone dealer

Following two separate cordon searches, police on the Essequibo Coast managed to arrest two suspects who are believed to be involved in the burglary at a cellphone stall in the Anna Regina Market.

The stall that was broken into

Sometime between 15:10hrs and 15:50hrs last Tuesday, and 05:00hrs and 05:30hrs yesterday, a party of policemen conducted a search at the home of a 26-year-old man of Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast.
Following the search, eight cell phones, four phone chargers, one phone battery, one ear piece and a RONE Drone were found. Four of the phones were identified by Anthony Singh, the cell phone dealer whose stall was broken into sometime between the 12th and 13th of July 2019 at Anna Regina Market.
In a separate search conducted at the home of a Richmond Housing Scheme resident, one Samsung Galaxy S10+ was found in the possession of a 21-year-old occupant. The phone was also identified by Anthony Singh. The men were taken into police custody while investigations continue.

 

