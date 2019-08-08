Two held with stolen cell phones belonging to E’bo phone dealer

Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Following two separate cordon searches, police on the Essequibo Coast managed to arrest two suspects who are believed to be involved in the burglary at a cellphone stall in the Anna Regina Market.
Sometime between 15:10hrs and 15:50hrs last Tuesday, and 05:00hrs and 05:30hrs yesterday, a party of policemen conducted a search at the home of a 26-year-old man of Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast.
Following the search, eight cell phones, four phone chargers, one phone battery, one ear piece and a RONE Drone were found. Four of the phones were identified by Anthony Singh, the cell phone dealer whose stall was broken into sometime between the 12th and 13th of July 2019 at Anna Regina Market.
In a separate search conducted at the home of a Richmond Housing Scheme resident, one Samsung Galaxy S10+ was found in the possession of a 21-year-old occupant. The phone was also identified by Anthony Singh. The men were taken into police custody while investigations continue.
Aug 08, 2019Shawn Persaud, the principal of the workshop S&D Performance that houses the former eight, nine and 10-second champion cars of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag...
Aug 08, 2019
Aug 08, 2019
Aug 08, 2019
Aug 08, 2019
Aug 08, 2019
Gerhard Ramsaroop is a dear friend and, like Charandass Persaud, will remain a close friend of mine who I am fond of. I... more
I wrote the column below ten years ago. Tell me what has changed! There is always a benefit in being left behind the pack.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean persons interacting with British tourists, apart from the super-rich, should be mindful... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]