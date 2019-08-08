Trophy Stall takes charge of Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace Meet this Sunday Over 45 entered

With just a few days to go before race day Trophy Stall Guyana with branches at different locations in the country has come big for the Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace Meet. The event is set for this Sunday, August 11th at the Company’s racing facility, No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The event, which is being promoted by the Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group, will see the Trophy Stall putting up the trophies for the events with full sponsorship for the Jockey category. Over 45 horses have entered so far.

The presentation of the trophies was done yesterday at the Trophy Stall Port Mourant Branch, Corentyne. General Manager of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich made the presentation to General Manager of the Nand Persaud Group of Companies and event Coordinator Mohendra Persaud.

Seven races are on the day’s card with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

The feature E and lower 4 furlongs event for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy and is expected to include Score’s Even, Simple Side, Golden Dancer, T and T, Golden Blue Echo among others.

Uprising Star, War Story, Dazzling Girl and Awesome Bandit are among those in the 2 years old Guyana Bred Event for the winning take of $150,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

The J class event has a number of entries. While the K class race has the likes of Touch the Cash, The Rock, Touch Down and Irish Boy in contention.

Among those down to battle it out in the L class male race are Cool Mood, Awesome Banner and Plane land.

The event for female L class animals will see the likes of Pinky, Promise, Royal Progressive and Wonder Girl.

The non-earners from the above two L class races will then compete.

Apart from Trophy Stall other major sponsors include Ansa Mc Al through its Stag Beer Brand, 4R Bearings and Belts, NPG Packaging and Plastics INC.

Champion jockey, trainer and stable will be rewarded with trophies and other incentives, compliments of the Trophy Stall.

Interested persons can make contact with Mohini on 600-4728 or Amanda on 618-5966 for more information. Coordinator is Mohendra “Mohin” Persaud. (Samuel Whyte)