Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carberry Commission finds… Public Service Minister acted unlawfully when she fired staffers – Persons to be reinstated

Aug 08, 2019 News 0

Public Service Minister, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, was found to have acted unlawfully when she fired three staffers in her Ministry – Andrew Grant, Gail Williams and Andre Dazzell.

Public Service Minister, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Director-General, Joseph Harmon, said that the Board of Inquiry (BoI), headed by Lance Carberry, made this finding upon conclusion of its inquiry, which started in June 2019.
Harmon said that the BoI concluded its work and made several recommendations which were sent to the President.
“The President agreed with the recommendations and, therefore, these are the decisions that have been made by the Board of Inquiry.”
First of all, the BoI recommended that the letters of termination issued by the Minister be immediately withdrawn, Harmon said. Secondly, the Board recommended that the three public servants be immediately reinstated to the positions they held within the Department of the Public Service.
Harmon assured that they will continue to enjoy all the benefits and allowances they previously enjoyed prior to the termination of their services.
Harmon said the three persons will be called and briefed of the BoI’s findings and recommendations
Thirdly, the Board recommended that Minister Sarabo-Halley be advised of the need for due process, and that the rules of the public service be regarded with respect to employment, discipline and dismissal of public servants.
“The Permanent Secretary was appointed on the first of August, and the new PS is now following up on these actions so that the employees can expect a speedy action and implementation of these decisions of the commission of inquiry.”
The employees had been dismissed by the Minister shortly after she was appointed, after facing allegations of misconduct. Appropriately, disciplinary action should have been taken by the Permanent Secretary, not the Minister, Harmon told reporters yesterday.
However, the Ministry has been without a Permanent Secretary for some time.
On August 1, 2019, Karen Van Sluytman was appointed to the post. She will be handling the reinstatement of the three public servants.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC 1320 Heat International Drag meet Persaud and S&D performance ready for August 25th

GMR&SC 1320 Heat International Drag meet Persaud and S&D...

Aug 08, 2019

Shawn Persaud, the principal of the workshop S&D Performance that houses the former eight, nine and 10-second champion cars of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag...
Read More
Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams sneaks into 400m final – Minister Norton arrives in Peru

Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams sneaks...

Aug 08, 2019

Holder wants batsmen to be more responsible as ODI commences at Providence today

Holder wants batsmen to be more responsible as...

Aug 08, 2019

Young Guns SC to host cricket camp from Saturday

Young Guns SC to host cricket camp from Saturday

Aug 08, 2019

Trophy Stall takes charge of Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace Meet this Sunday Over 45 entered

Trophy Stall takes charge of Nand Persaud Sprint...

Aug 08, 2019

Trophy Stall backs Guyana Cup 2019

Trophy Stall backs Guyana Cup 2019

Aug 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019