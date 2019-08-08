Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams sneaks into 400m final – Minister Norton arrives in Peru

Aug 08, 2019

Aaliyah Abrams finished fifth in first women’s semifinal yesterday for during day two of the much subscribed Track & Field aspect of the ongoing 18th Pan American Championships here in Lima, Peru.

Aaliyah Abrams (center) during her 400m semifinal where she ran 52.95s in here blistering heat to finish as the second fastest non-automatic qualifier. (Getty Images)

Guyana’s Chelsea Edghill, Minister Norton and GOA head Juman-Yassin pose for a photo-op yesterday at the Videna Sports Center.

Abrams, who registered a time of 52.95 seconds in her blistering heat, is Guyana’s last hope of medaling at the games since Nicolette Fernandes won bronze in Squash in the 16th edition; Mexico, 2011.
The 400m women’s final is scheduled to run off today at 16:20hrs.
In the other two events that Guyana competed in namely the women’s 100m hurdles and the men’s long jump, they didn’t manage to impress with some disappointing performances.
Jenea McCammon, in her second Pan American games, did not finish (DNF) in the 100m while National long jump holder, Emmanuel Archibald managed to finish 11th out of 13 competitors with a jump of 7.2m that is nowhere near his personal best (PB) or 8.12m.
Minister with the responsibility of Sport, Dr. George Norton arrived at the Pan American championships yesterday and he will get the opportunity to witness Abrams attempt to cop Guyana’s first medal at Pan Am games in the event.

