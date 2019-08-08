Mackenzie Hospital gets supplies to boost healthcare delivery

Regional Chairman of Region 10, Mr. Renis Morian, at the beginning of this year vowed that he and his Council will seek to ensure that health care remains a top priority of the Region. In light of this assurance, yesterday the Mackenzie Hospital was the recipient of a significant quantity of supplies.

Expectedly taking centre stage at a handing over ceremony yesterday was the Regional Chairman.

In brief remarks, he explained the genesis of the “timely donation”. According to Morian, several Lindeners who are residing overseas came together and made available the needed items including beds, chairs, tables, medical-related equipment and other supplies. He pointed out that he and his Council have been aggressively pursuing a number of avenues for support since the start of the year.

“We as a region will utilise these donations in an efficient manner. It is donations like these which will further boost public-private partnership, and for that we are eternally grateful,” he said.

But there was even more support directed to the hospital. For instance, the Ministry of Public Health, through Dr. Karen Boyle-Campbell, presented several items to the hospital on behalf of the Ministry. This, Morian stressed, was a true demonstration of unwavering support even as, he added, the region is always appreciative of whatever support it receives. He said it is imperative if staffers, including nurses and doctors, are to be comfortable.

“We are very grateful that this donation too, could have been a reality. However, I am passionately appealing to all to utilise these things responsibly, as it is very important that the staff of the hospital and the public also care these things so that they can last long,” the Regional Chairman said.

The donations received, he said, would help to further enhance the hospital staff’s ability to provide a healthier service for all those who reside in Region 10.

Even as he expressed optimism that future support will be forthcoming, Morian noted that he and his Councillors will continue to seek ways in enhancing the delivery of a number of health services within the region. He noted that as part of its mandate, the Region is aggressively forging ahead with increasing capacity within the healthcare sector so that it can achieve the Public Health Ministry’s 2020 vision.

Health Vision 2020 is a post-Millenium Development Goals agenda for Guyana, through expanding universal health coverage and the enabling of health-enhancing behavioural and cultural changes through the delivery of improved health services

According to Morian, while there continues to be some challenges as it relates to health care delivery in Region 10, he and his Councillors are nevertheless happy with the growth and rate of achievements being made.

“We have some difficulties, but overall we are seeing growth and development, and this is a testimony of the fact that there is success,” the Regional Chairman said.

Moreover, Morian noted that he and members of the Regional Health Committee are seeking to boost the various services being offered at the different heath facilities within the Region.

A move in this direction is to ensure that there is a sustained decentralised system of medical services, so that persons who reside in the region can have ready access to good healthcare.

In addition to Morian, yesterday’s handing over ceremony was graced by members of the Regional Health Committee, councillors and a number of nurses and other officials of the Mackenzie Hospital.