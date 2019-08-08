Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Jealous Rupununi farmer kills rancher with bow and arrow

Aug 08, 2019 News 0

A jealous Rupununi farmer shot a 37-year-old rancher dead on Monday night after seeing the man with his wife.
Police identified the victim as Pius Ernest, of South Rupununi.
Kaieteur News understands that the 50-year-old farmer has confessed that he had suspected that his wife was having an affair.
On Monday, she reportedly left the house, and the husband, who had armed himself with a bow and arrow, trailed her.
Hiding behind a tree, he then saw the rancher approaching. He then shot the man in his upper body.
The suspect reportedly then confessed to a village leader, who handed him over to the police. Investigators also took possession of the bow.

