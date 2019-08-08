Guyana’s CARIFESTA XIV delegation presents stirring final rehearsal

Things are certainly heating up in the camp as Guyana’s contingent to CARIFESTA XIV readies for their showcase in Trinidad and Tobago later this month.

On Monday, the one hundred-strong contingent presented their final melting pot performance, ‘One Year in a Day’ against a startling Stabroek Market backdrop and the heads of spectators were nodding in unanimous approval

The breathtaking performance which will be showcased on ‘Guyana Night’ at the festival accurately captured the Government’s vision of a cohesive nation. It portrayed all of Guyana’s cultural and religious festivals that showcase Guyana’s rich diversity as well as its various cultures and customs.

Addressing media operatives at the rehearsals, Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain said that the performance differs somewhat from presentations at previous festivals, as it combines drama, dance and music in a colourful, cohesive manner. She added that this year’s presentations are fine tuned to be ready for the international export market, and “will blow the minds of Guyanese residing in Trinidad”. She said the 2018 showcase was specially orchestrated to bring back fond and vivid memories of the country. She added that they created a special twist to the pieces this time around, which she guaranteed will surprise the audience.

Boatswain indicated that while the official contingent is one hundred-strong, several independent artisans and performers will be accompanying the group to play a role in the performance.

Rehearsals for the various drama, dance and music presentations, slated for CARIFESTA XIV, are said to have begun weeks ago, but the rehearsals for the Guyana Night performance, which will feature the entire delegation, began on Sunday, July 14.

Esther Hamer, Creative Director for the Guyana Night presentation, said that this new direction taken by the Department of Culture, is one she supports, as it helps to bring together the beauty and diversity of Guyana.

She noted that while the team has only conducted six joint rehearsals and some are working on their individual pieces, they have however shown lots of promise. She opined that with a few tweaks here and there, they will indeed present an amazing spectacle.

Known for his rather enthralling spoken word talents, Keon Heywood (a member of the National Drama Company) will attempt to woo the audience with his lyrics capturing Guyana’s exceptional beauty and arresting diversity.

This year’s theme for CARIFESTA is “Connect, Share, Invest,” which according to the coordinators, will focus on both tangible and intangible aspects of Guyana’s cultural heritage and development, even as it attempts blend in with the objectives of the festival

The Guyana contingent is slated to leave for Trinidad on August 15 and return on August 26.