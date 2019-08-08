GRDB taking extreme measures to ensure no paddy bug reinfestation

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is taking extreme measures to ensure that a paddy bug reinfestation within the Pomeroon/Supenaam region does not prevail.

Kaieteur News understands that the sowing of seed paddy for the 2019 autumn crop on the Essequibo Coast, is about 95% completed. The blossoming of the crop will take some two weeks. As the crop begins to flower, it is more likely that an infestation may commence, since the aroma from the blossoming plants often draw out the insect.

A few months ago, the Essequibo Coast was plagued with a bug infestation that dealt a severe blow to the local industry. While some farmers earned merely $300 per bag of paddy, there were those who resorted to burning their fields, since the cost of harvesting the damaged grains proved unprofitable.

During this crop, GRDB staffers are now going into the field, where they can get a first-hand assessment of the likelihood of there being another infestation. Based on information reaching this publication, the staffers are visiting early in the morning and late in the evening, the period of time during which the insect comes out to feed.

If the bug is detected in any area, they will be instantly terminated by means of spraying.

Kaieteur News was informed that paddy bugs multiply within eight weeks, which makes the pest control programme even more relevant. Farmers on the other hand are urged to report any sighting of paddy bugs to the local GRDB office.