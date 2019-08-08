Granger tells Jagdeo… Cabinet will not resign

Although the Government has accepted that it can only conduct routine functions, given its interim status, the President is unwavering that Cabinet will continue to function.

This is according to Director General of the Ministry of Presidency, Joseph Harmon. Harmon explained at a post-Cabinet press conference yesterday that President David Granger, acting in accordance with the advice of Attorney General, Basil Williams, has officially responded to Jagdeo request for Cabinet to resign.

The President has advised Mr. Jagdeo that neither himself nor the Cabinet will be resigning and that the constitution provides that a President and Government remain in office until such time that a new President is sworn in.”

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has formally written to the President, with several requests for Government in the period following the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no-confidence motion

In a letter dated July 20, 2019, Jagdeo reminded of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ)’s Consequential Orders based on its decisions rendered on June 18, 2019, in the matters of Zulfikar Mustapha v AG and Others, Christopher Ram v AG et al, Bharrat Jagdeo v AG et al, and Charrandass Persaud v Compton Reid et al.

The Opposition Leader noted a key aspect of the Orders, that the provisions of Article 106 become immediately engaged following the passage of a No Confidence Motion.

Jagdeo formally requested that Cabinet resign, as the Court, in its orders, stated “Upon the passage of a vote of no confidence, the Article requires the resignation of the Cabinet including the President”.