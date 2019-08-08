GMR&SC 1320 Heat International Drag meet Persaud and S&D performance ready for August 25th

Shawn Persaud, the principal of the workshop S&D Performance that houses the former eight, nine and 10-second champion cars of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag Championship, is confident that his machines will be able to regain some of their titles and maybe even give the unlimited class a run for its money come August 25th at South Dakota Drag Strip.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Persaud; who drives the Toyota Caldina that was the eight-second champion before the Drag Strip was extended from 1000ft to a full quarter-mile, explained that he will have five cars from his workshop, which is located at Sarah Johanna on the East Bank of Demerara, competing at this month’s anticipated International drag meet at South Dakota Circuit’s drag strip located in Timehri.

Those machines include two Mazda RX-7s belonging to brothers Peter and Randel Daby, two Toyota Caldinas and a Toyota Supra.

The interest by international competition in Drag racing locally has been renewed with the installation of the launch pad for drag racing at South Dakota drag strip and the extension to a full quarter-mile.

The Surinamese will be eager to finally unleash the full power of their machines to rival the Nissan GTR ‘Godzilla’ from the undisputed Kings of the local drag strip, Team Mohamed’s. Godzilla is the current strip record holder at 8.09s and the driver, Terrence Cox, has confidently shared at the last drag meet that the car can go even faster.

The 1320 heat international drag race meet will also feature competitors from Trinidad & Tobago and a three-way battle between the nations will be declared for the overall championship.