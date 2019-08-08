Latest update August 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops hold suspect for murder of taxi driver in Mocha

Aug 08, 2019 News 0

Police have detained a suspect for the murder of taxi driver Owayne Lynch, who was found stabbed to death in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday night.

Owayne Lynch

A senior police official said the suspect is a Mocha resident, and that he was detained yesterday morning.
The individual is believed to be a passenger that the 44-year-old Lynch had picked up in Sophia. Information suggests that the taxi driver may have been slain during an argument with his passenger.
Lynch, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, was employed at Swift Cabs, located at Dennis Street, Sophia. He is survived by two daughters, ages 10 and six.
According to a release, the victim was plying his trade in a black Toyota IST. At around 20:31 hrs, the taxi service dispatcher sent Lynch to an area in Sophia to pick up a passenger, who was reportedly heading for Mocha.
However, at around 21:45 hrs, the taxi driver was seen lying motionless on Cemetery Road, Mocha. His body bore multiple wounds and an ice pick was found near the scene.
The body is at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

 

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC 1320 Heat International Drag meet Persaud and S&D performance ready for August 25th

GMR&SC 1320 Heat International Drag meet Persaud and S&D...

Aug 08, 2019

Shawn Persaud, the principal of the workshop S&D Performance that houses the former eight, nine and 10-second champion cars of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag...
Read More
Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams sneaks into 400m final – Minister Norton arrives in Peru

Pan American Championships 2019 Abrams sneaks...

Aug 08, 2019

Holder wants batsmen to be more responsible as ODI commences at Providence today

Holder wants batsmen to be more responsible as...

Aug 08, 2019

Young Guns SC to host cricket camp from Saturday

Young Guns SC to host cricket camp from Saturday

Aug 08, 2019

Trophy Stall takes charge of Nand Persaud Sprint Classic Horserace Meet this Sunday Over 45 entered

Trophy Stall takes charge of Nand Persaud Sprint...

Aug 08, 2019

Trophy Stall backs Guyana Cup 2019

Trophy Stall backs Guyana Cup 2019

Aug 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019