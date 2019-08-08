Cops hold suspect for murder of taxi driver in Mocha

Police have detained a suspect for the murder of taxi driver Owayne Lynch, who was found stabbed to death in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday night.

A senior police official said the suspect is a Mocha resident, and that he was detained yesterday morning.

The individual is believed to be a passenger that the 44-year-old Lynch had picked up in Sophia. Information suggests that the taxi driver may have been slain during an argument with his passenger.

Lynch, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, was employed at Swift Cabs, located at Dennis Street, Sophia. He is survived by two daughters, ages 10 and six.

According to a release, the victim was plying his trade in a black Toyota IST. At around 20:31 hrs, the taxi service dispatcher sent Lynch to an area in Sophia to pick up a passenger, who was reportedly heading for Mocha.

However, at around 21:45 hrs, the taxi driver was seen lying motionless on Cemetery Road, Mocha. His body bore multiple wounds and an ice pick was found near the scene.

The body is at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.