China want Guyana dance to Chinese music

Whoever believe rich people don’t care when people talk dem name got to think again. Dem boys know rich people who always believe dat dem money mek dem bigger than anybody. Then when dem hear wha people really think about dem, some of dem try to show how dem got de biggest heart in de world.

Dat’s when dem start to give away things to people who dem feel in need. Of course dem got some who does try to meet odda rich people who think and behave like dem. De only thing is dat those aren’t too many.

China is like de last set. It so rich dat it can buy any country it want. Money in de bank really don’t have value and China know dat, so it investing its money in countries dat got resources but can’t develop dem.

Guyana was one of dem countries dat grab de money when de Chinese Vice President pass through. Dat is because poor people don’t like see money. We woulda tek more if dem boys didn’t talk. De first tekking was done in secret; nobody didn’t know. Dat is de money dat start de airport. But dem had countries dat tek de Chinese money and build some big things dat tun white elephant.

Of course, since money didn’t come from de project, it mean dat de project tun a white elephant and de country still owe China. And China didn’t mek joke. Like Shylock in de Merchant of Venice, it demand its pound of flesh.

Unlike Shylock, he cut he pound and he carry blood wid it. Nuff people talking bout dat, so China want dem odda countries to sing how de Chinese Belt and Road money is a great thing. But dem boys see something else. Dem see how China want Guyana and couple odda country to advertise how Belt and Road good. Dat is a case of tekking de money and dancing to Chinese music.

Dem boys want to know who paying Guyana to do dat and wha de country must seh bout dem projects dat lef like white elephant since China ain’t include dat in de talking.

Talk half and watch how China want Guyana to dance to dem music.