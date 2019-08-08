Cabinet outlines functions of interim Gov’t

Director-General within the Ministry of Presidency, Joseph Harmon told the media yesterday that Cabinet has met and agreed to a list of functions which the Government is allowed to perform given its interim status.

The discussions were as a result of a ruling handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ) which outlined that the Coalition Government – A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) – will function in caretaker mode until the holding of elections, in keeping with the provisions regarding the successful passage of a no-confidence motion.

The no-confidence motion was successfully passed against the government on December 21, last.

During a Post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon told the media that in its interim mode, the Government shall exercise restraint in a number of matters.

Among them, Harmon said, the Government will exercise restraint by not embarking on any matter considered to be controversial, such as a new policy initiatives, programmes or projects, including the signing of new international agreements or embarking on new major infrastructural projects.

He outlined further that taking into consideration its current status, the Government will only engage in matters that are urgent and of public interest.

According to Harmon, these would include matters of national security, the maintenance and rehabilitation of public infrastructure; the maintenance of public health delivery; housing and education systems as well as other routine functions.

“We will continue to implement projects and programmes approved by the Parliament with respect to signed contracts and work which commenced prior to the interim period…”

The Director General explained that Cabinet agreed to continuance of such programmes and projects to avoid any complications—legal, financial or otherwise. He stressed too that mechanisms are place to ensure that any projects or programmes being carried out will not be difficult to reverse or change, if necessary.

According to Harmon, the Cabinet has also agreed that it will consult with the Opposition as required by law, where necessary.

He said that it was agreed that the government retain its full array of powers as executive, statutory and common law.

“Government Ministers will continue to exercise jurisdiction and responsibility for all Ministries, agencies and departments that fall within and under their portfolios. Further, all public service rules remain in force and applicable, and the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force are expected to continue to perform and execute their statutory duties and responsibilities by enforcing the law and lawful instructions received,” Harmon said.

In addition, he said Cabinet has reached a consensus that the interim Government is empowered to ensure the welfare of all citizens; maintain law and order; manage and deliver public service; command the police and army; ensure peace and security and attend to routine functions of the administration.

The Government Spokesman told the media that Cabinet’s guidelines for interim status were based on the internationally-accepted conventions relating to the roles and functions of interim governments.

Harmon noted nonetheless that the President’s powers remain intact, except for limitations outlined in the guidelines.

The President will exercise restraint in all the matters which are stated, expect in cases of urgency and public interest.

“So there will be no official business or visits to foreign nations, except in cases of emergency or public interest,” the Director-General added.