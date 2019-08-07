Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour bounces off in style Bonner and Mahler impressed with energy displayed by participants

By Franklin Wilson

The energy ebbed and flowed from facilitators to participants up and down the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Basketball Court yesterday when the Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour, 2019 edition commenced.

Just less than 80 youths inclusive of a few young ladies were taken through the fundamentals of b’ball by former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Anthony Bonner (New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings & Orlando Magic) and Founder of The Xperience Outreach, Rich Mahler (USA).

Founder of Green Mango Media and Organiser of the Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour Ms. Amanda Wilson said she was satisfied with the start to this year’s programme and is looking forward to another fantastic day today, when the Georgetown leg will wrap up with a competition amongst the participants.

Bonner, in an invited comment during one of brakes yesterday said that things were going great and he was impressed with the turn out and response from the participants.

“They are listening, they trying, they are working hard and that’s what you want; kids to work hard and have a good experience.”

Paying attention to detail was among the many areas that Bonner and Mahler focused on yesterday.

“To be good at anything, we have to follow steps and if you skip any steps you’re not going to get the results you want. It’s no different in basketball than it is in school or business, we got to go a, b, c and d so we’re teaching them the fundamentals of basketball from the feet to the head.”

The fact that many of the participants have never been exposed to the fundamentals of the sport presents a bit of a challenge for Bonner and team; he said it’s a bit of a challenge for them to hear it, learn it and then apply it.

“Because basketball is about repetition, you’ve got to do it over and over and over again and then one day you’re it unconsciously and you don’t even know you’re doing it. So right now they are thinking too much because it’s new but in time if they keep practicing it they’ll be better at it.”

Bonner, a practicing Minister of the Church who is in fulltime Ministry and travels the world, noted that basketball is a tool and himself and team is getting an opportunity to speak into the lives of the youths.

“Speak a message of life, a message of hope, a message of trust in Jesus Christ knowing that God has a purpose for your life that’s bigger than the one you have. You want to be an NBA player but God wants you to be something so much more.”

He said that developing a relationship with the almighty is important so that one can learn what their purpose is. The experienced Coach further stated: “If you don’t make the NBA and your world is not shattered because you’re not playing basketball, he knows why he created you and he has a place for you in the world.”

Bonner also shared that him being here and working with the youths allows his team the opportunity to encourage them: “About good habits, about working hard, about staying focused, about being a good teammate, about not being selfish, about not being prideful, about helping your brother and sister up when he/she is hurting or having a bad game, how to encourage them. They’re many biblical lessons that you can teach them through sports. Many may or may not go to church I don’t know. So what God does, he loves you so much he’ll bring the church to you.”

The bauxite Mining town of Linden will be the focus tomorrow from 09:00hrs.