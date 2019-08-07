Policeman escapes from TSU, remains on the run

The CID rank who is under investigation for reportedly planting evidence in a Berbice business premises and was transferred to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), has escaped from the TSU and is now on the run.

The standard operation is that the rank is supposed to remain at the location and report for every parade daily.

However over the weekend he was absent and an order was issued for his arrest on Monday and Tuesday.

The rank was placed under close arrest for five days, following the reports of corrupt transaction. A number of other persons have also made reports of other corrupt transactions and extortions by the constable.

A file was prepared and sent for advice while the Constable was placed on open arrest and transferred.

The CID rank was arrested after a couple from Reliance, East Canje claimed that he planted cocaine in their yard and demanded money from them.

Maria Pardesi, co-owner of the SuperBet business, had told reporters that the rank demanded cash and threatened to have her husband arrested.

The couple has since retained the services of a lawyer and is seeking legal advice in the matter.