Pan Am 2019 Archibald and Thompson out of 100m finals

Photos and Story by Calvin Chapman

Guyana’s Track athletes got a first taste of competition yesterday at the ongoing 18th Pan American Championships that is being hosted in Lima, Peru.

Emmanuel Archibald managed 10.60s to finish fourth in the second semifinal of men’s 100m event yesterday, during the opening day of Track and Field action at the Videna Sports Center in Lima. Archibald, who was a late addition to the 100m, noted that it was a very hard race in the humid conditions and he was surprised when he saw that he only managed 10.60. He recalled that when he ran 10.2s in Guyana, he had a much more comfortable race.

Unfortunately, Archibald; the current National Long Jump record holder (8.12m), didn’t qualify for the 100m finals but he will be able to focus more on his pet event today with the aim of breaking into the 8.22m 2020 Olympic qualifying barrier.

Overseas based Brenessa Thompson took to the track in the women’s 100m preliminaries yesterday as well but was sixth across the line in her heat with a sluggish 11.9s time finishing ahead only of Shenel Croke of St. Kitts & Nevis (12.36s). However, Coach Edmonds expressed that he is not too bothered by Thompson’s performance in the 100m since she is much stronger in the 200m event, which she will be competing in at these games.

Apart from Archibald and Thompson that have the Long Jump and 200m events remaining, respectively, Aaliyah Abrams (women’s 400m) and Jenea McCammon (women’s 100m hurdles) are waiting in the wings to come out and impress this week.

Earlier in the day at the Videna Aquatic Center, swimmer Daniel Scott, who is part of a three member team that were the only athletes that didn’t have to qualify for the 2019 Pan American Championships, failed to make a splash when he entered the pool for heat one of the men’s 400m freestyle.

Scott finished the three man race in third and some distance behind with a time of 4m 28s, while the winner, John Bodden of the Cayman Island registered a time of 4m 04s.

Head of the Guyana Swimming Association (GSA), Ivan Persaud, has noted with this publication the local swimmers at this event is more about having them exposed to high level competition as they continue on their upward curve of development.