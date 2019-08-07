Hustlers claim Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes title

Latest update August 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Hustlers chalked up 76 games to win the final of the Throlokie Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
Hustlers were led by Shafdar Ali and Adrian Massiah with 17 and 16 games respectively. Underdog marked 73 games to take the runner up spot while All Stars placed third on 68 games. James Ramnarine and Vickram Ramnarine made 13 games each for Underdog; Vijay Persaud scored the maximum 18 games for All Stars while Heera Sukram and Tom Singh contributed 12 each. Persaud was named man-of-the-match. Alex Chung of Underdog was the lone love bird.
