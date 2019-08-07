Latest update August 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hustlers claim Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes title

Aug 07, 2019 Sports 0

Hustlers chalked up 76 games to win the final of the Throlokie Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.

Vijay Persaud (right) accepts the man-of-the-match prize from Tony Bhagelu.

The victorious Hustlers team.

Hustlers were led by Shafdar Ali and Adrian Massiah with 17 and 16 games respectively. Underdog marked 73 games to take the runner up spot while All Stars placed third on 68 games. James Ramnarine and Vickram Ramnarine made 13 games each for Underdog; Vijay Persaud scored the maximum 18 games for All Stars while Heera Sukram and Tom Singh contributed 12 each. Persaud was named man-of-the-match. Alex Chung of Underdog was the lone love bird.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hustlers claim Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes title

Hustlers claim Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes title

Aug 07, 2019

Hustlers chalked up 76 games to win the final of the Throlokie Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. Hustlers...
Read More
Pan Am 2019 Archibald and Thompson out of 100m finals

Pan Am 2019 Archibald and Thompson out of 100m...

Aug 07, 2019

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour bounces off in style Bonner and Mahler impressed with energy displayed by participants

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour bounces...

Aug 07, 2019

MOM Deepak Chahar, Kholi, Pant spur India to 7-wicket win Visitors sweep 3-Match series

MOM Deepak Chahar, Kholi, Pant spur India to...

Aug 07, 2019

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Tabatinga FC and Terminators FC register wins Tournament continues today

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side...

Aug 07, 2019

RHTYSC, MS and Aurora Gold Mines assist ten students with bicycles for School

RHTYSC, MS and Aurora Gold Mines assist ten...

Aug 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Red Sand and Red Dust

    It has been repeatedly said that Guyana needs a Nelson Mandela. I do not know if any reasons were given for such a suggestion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019