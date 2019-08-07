Guyana playing games at de Games

De Pan Am Games going on. These are games fuh all de countries in de Americas, both North and South. Uncle Sam and Canada don’t tek de Games too seriously because it really don’t attract all de world class athletes.

Guyana does always go. Dem boys remember when Guyana had homegrown athletes. Running pun grass dem even use to beat de best in de world. Television didn’t exist in Guyana but dem boys remember when James Wren Gilkes win de 200 metres.

Was a big thing; Sonny Ramphal feel proud because he see de Golden Arrowhead flying at de top of de flag pole. Then dem play Guyana National Anthem.

De next time Guyana nearly end up at de top of de podium again. June Griffith run in de 400 metres. That was a race and a half. Dem boys seh she get beat by a nipple although nuff people seh she win. Fun some reason de photo finish camera wasn’t wukking good because one side was dead.

After Wren and Griffith Guyana didn’t have too much to shout about. This year dem didn’t even get a chance to get hoarse. De boxer who had to win a medal get rob. De odda man beat him according to de judges.

Dem boys always seh that people should never leff nutten to de judges. That pass. Then dem boys see a Guyanese swimming in de pool wid two odda people. Was a 400 metre race. When you talk bout shame, dem boys feel shame. De swimmer was so far behind that when de odda two done swim he was still trying to reach de end to mek de final turn.

De people in de stand seh dem understand because Guyana don’t really have swimming pools.

De track event was anodda one. De sprinter come second to last in de 100 metres. And that was only a heat.

Dem boys seh when Guyana talk about going to de Games dem only playing games.

Talk half and don’t look fuh results at no Games.

