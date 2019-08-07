Latest update August 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

GPL yet to take advantage of available 4.5Mw power – says Giftland boss

Owner of the Pattensen, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown Giftland Mall, Mr. Roy Beepat, yesterday reiterated that his power generating system has the capacity to share some 4.5 megawatt [Mw] with the Guyana Power and Light Inc.

Giftland Boss, Roy Beepat

This, he said, could help reduce the shortfall experienced by the power company resulting in frequent blackouts on East Coast Demerara.
Beepat said that Giftland has been in discussion during the last three years with GPL in hopes that a Power Providing Agreement [PPA] could have been the ultimate outcome. But there have been reports that the Mall hasn’t the capacity to lend sufficient support to GPL.
According to Beepat any report that “Giftland Mall cannot supply the required power at the time slots required” is nothing but “propaganda”.
“We stand by our statement that a dedicated 3Mw is available and we can supply up to 4.5Mw as required. We are not sure what further justification is required to show why this cannot withstand any scrutiny.
“Our prices are competitive and better than Power supplied by GPL Diesel generators. The supply is available without any expenditure to GPL without commitment for long term supplies,” Beepat said.
But even in the face of these discouragement, Beepat said that he has been receiving “many warm wishes and congratulations” in relation to reports that a few months ago an announcement from the Ministry of the Presidency suggested that a PPA was about to be signed with Giftland.
It was proposed that this would have allowed for an end to the constant power outages which have been plaguing the East Coast due to lack of generating capacity. Moreover,
Beepat said, “We have also received numerous concerns as to why there are still occasional power cuts to the East Coast region.”
To clarify the persisting dilemma, the businessman was pellucid in stating that “No PPA has been signed to date and this will explain why power cuts continue when there is lack of required power generating capacity.
“The last information reaching us was that GPL requires justification as to why they should buy from us, apparently cheaper cost, no liability or commitment and readily available power supply to make up the deficiency are not sufficient reasons,” Beepat added.

