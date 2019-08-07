GGMC to probe destruction of Indigenous pensioner’s property

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) will investigate the reports that an Indigenous pensioner, Mamai Lucille Williams, was victimised by miners who allegedly destroyed her property last year.

Yesterday, Commissioner of GGMC, Newell Dennison, said that a team will visit Karisparu Village, where “Mamai” is a resident, before the week is out.

Kaieteur News had notified the commission of the matter on Saturday.

According to a letter dated November 18, 2018 from the Karisparu Village Council, three policemen (names not given); a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) officer, Kimpton Fortune; and a miner named Andrew Stanislaus, chopped down her house post, threw her belongings out of her house, and destroyed her farm.

They were reportedly given instructions to do so by the claim holders, P.V. Nicholson and R.P. Remy.

The Karisparu Village Council is requesting that GGMC cease the miners’ permit immediately, until the matter is resolved. The letter was signed by the village Toshao, Eugene Johnson.

The story was also brought to light by the North Pakaraimas District Council. Sherry Ann Balkaran, the Secretary of the Council, in a video published in February said that during a statutory council meeting, they discussed an issue relating to their “great grandmother” Mamai Lucille Williams of Karsiparu Village, whose house was reportedly destroyed by miners.

“Her fruits trees were cut down. Her cassava plants were destroyed, giving her no choice but to move away from her home,” Balkaran said.

“I am kindly asking that Mamai, whose name is Lucille Williams, be given justice. It is a grave violation of human rights. How can one do that to an indigenous woman who was born and grown here?”

Jimmy James, the Assistant Secretary of the council, said that he’s surprised because this matter was raised with the Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, and no response has been given yet.

He said that some wardens from GGMC had gone into the area before, telling the pensioner to remove from the area. He said that they have no right to tell her to do so, since she’d been living there all her life.

The Chairman of the Council, Clifton Pereira, said that he was very disturbed to hear what had been done to Mamai Lucille, and that action must be taken immediately to provide justice.