Forensic Lab attracts multi-million-dollar drug contracts

Ministry of Public Security

At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Administration Board (NPTAB), yesterday, the procurement of one set of drugs and medical supplies, for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) attracted a bid of $28 million.
Other notable projects were the rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips and the resurfacing of drill square- Cupocs, Base Camp Stephenson .

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of vehicles’ spare parts and equipment, Guyana Prison Service

 

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of drugs and medical supplies, Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, lots 1-3

 

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission
Supply and installation of equipment and re-operationalizing of solar PV systems in four lots

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Provision of maintenance services for air conditioners, lots 1-6

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force
Resurfacing of drill square- Cupocs, Base Camp Stephenson

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips
Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Airstrip, Region 1; Phillipai Airstrip, Region 7

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of cooked meals for resident students at CPCE

 

 

Supreme Court
Supply and delivery of janitorial and cleaning supplies

 

 

Supply and delivery of refreshments

 

Supply and delivery of Xerox Toner and Drum Cartridges

