Forensic Lab attracts multi-million-dollar drug contracts

Ministry of Public Security

At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Administration Board (NPTAB), yesterday, the procurement of one set of drugs and medical supplies, for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) attracted a bid of $28 million.

Other notable projects were the rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips and the resurfacing of drill square- Cupocs, Base Camp Stephenson .

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of vehicles’ spare parts and equipment, Guyana Prison Service

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of drugs and medical supplies, Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, lots 1-3

Guyana Elections Commission

Supply and installation of equipment and re-operationalizing of solar PV systems in four lots

Guyana Revenue Authority

Provision of maintenance services for air conditioners, lots 1-6

Guyana Defence Force

Resurfacing of drill square- Cupocs, Base Camp Stephenson

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips

Rehabilitation of Port Kaituma Airstrip, Region 1; Phillipai Airstrip, Region 7

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of cooked meals for resident students at CPCE

Supreme Court

Supply and delivery of janitorial and cleaning supplies

Supply and delivery of refreshments

Supply and delivery of Xerox Toner and Drum Cartridges