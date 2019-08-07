Latest update August 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DPP calls for extradition of ex-insurance manager involved in $40M fraud

Aug 07, 2019 News 0

Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the court has granted a three- month period to the police to be able to get Zameel Shaheed, who is accused of defrauding Demerara Mutual Life Assurance of over $40M, before the courts.
The former employee of the company, who at the time was an insurance manager, was slapped with 45 fraud related charges. His matter is before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
On three previous occasions when the matter was called the defendant was not present in court to answer to his charges. Although a notice and arrest warrant were made for Shaheed he still did not appear.
The investigating rank would have indicated that family members of the defendant highlighted that Shaheed is currently in the United States.
Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels informed the court that based on advice from the DPP they are moving towards having Shaheed extradited to Guyana to face his charges.
She asked that the court grant more time to the prosecution so that on the next occasion they can report on extradition proceedings. The matter was then adjourned until November 8, 2019 for report.
According to information, Shaheed, 40, was the manager of the Claims Department at Demerara Mutual Life Assurance. During the period 2013-2017, he allegedly authorized transactions amounting in excess of $40M to 16 persons who are not entitled to claims.
He then collected the monies for his own use and benefit. It was only recently that an audit was conducted and it was revealed that Shaheed took in excess of $40M for his own use and benefits.
The matter was then reported and an investigation was carried out and charges were instituted.
It was reported that Shaheed sent in his resignation from overseas.

More in this category

Sports

Hustlers claim Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes title

Hustlers claim Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes title

Aug 07, 2019

Hustlers chalked up 76 games to win the final of the Throlokie Bhagelu birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. Hustlers...
Read More
Pan Am 2019 Archibald and Thompson out of 100m finals

Pan Am 2019 Archibald and Thompson out of 100m...

Aug 07, 2019

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour bounces off in style Bonner and Mahler impressed with energy displayed by participants

Youth Hoops Basketball Clinic and Tour bounces...

Aug 07, 2019

MOM Deepak Chahar, Kholi, Pant spur India to 7-wicket win Visitors sweep 3-Match series

MOM Deepak Chahar, Kholi, Pant spur India to...

Aug 07, 2019

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Tabatinga FC and Terminators FC register wins Tournament continues today

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side...

Aug 07, 2019

RHTYSC, MS and Aurora Gold Mines assist ten students with bicycles for School

RHTYSC, MS and Aurora Gold Mines assist ten...

Aug 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Red Sand and Red Dust

    It has been repeatedly said that Guyana needs a Nelson Mandela. I do not know if any reasons were given for such a suggestion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019